BTP Lancashire reported on Twitter that a taxi driver had approached officers yesterday, (Wednesday) with concerns about a passenger on the station at Lancaster.

Officers found the 76-year old man and through careful questioning found out he had just been reported missing from the hospital and had suspected dementia. #Safeguarding

Arthur Drew @ArthurDrew12 said on Twitter: “Great that the taxi driver noticed and reported his concerns. Good work all round.”