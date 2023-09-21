Take That: Gary Barlow teases tour return but where can the people of Lancashire watch them?
Lead singer Gary shared a variety of pictures of arenas/football stadiums imprinted with the Take That logo onto his Instagram story on Wednesday night (September 20).
Although the 52-year-old provided no further context, fans have of course been speculating that it means a new Take That stadium tour is on the horizon.
The timing would make sense as the band – which currently consists of Gary, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – are releasing a new single called ‘Windows’ tomorrow (Friday, September 22).
Where can the people of Lancashire go to watch Take That?
The closest venue shared by Gary is the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, which is still undergoing construction.
Located near to Etihad Campus, it will be the UK's biggest indoor arena, with a capacity of 23,000, and it is already set to be home to an Olivia Rodrigo and Simply Red stadium tour.
Co-Op Live also took to Instagram to share a picture of the projection on Wednesday night with the caption “*two eye emoji*”.
In the comments, one person wrote “AAAAHHHHH I HAVE TO BE THERE I LOVE TAKE THAT” whilst others said “OMG it's happening”, “I need tickets” and “Cannot wait”.
The football stadiums that Gary posted with the logo included Middlesbrough FC, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City, Norwich City, MK Dons, Southampton FC, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.
When will the tour be?
As the tour has not been officially annoucned yet, there are no confirmed tour dates.
What else is new with Take That?
The popular 90s band have already shared the news of a new single coming out this Friday, with Rick Astley commenting on the announcement: “Trust me, it’s gorgeous”
Take That are also due to appear on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on the day of the single’s release, with the presenter tweeting that there are “exciting announcements” on the way.