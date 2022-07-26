Take tea with the Mayor of Lancaster

Coun Joyce Pritchard, who donned the mayoral robes in May, will be holding an ‘at home’ event in the Mayor’s Parlour at Lancaster Town Hall to raise money for her two charities, Morecambe Bay Foodbank and the SAFE: Prop Up Project.

“Both of my mayoral charities do so much for the community and I want to raise as much money as I can so they can continue to provide their much-needed services,” said Coun Pritchard.

"I hope people will join me for what promises to be a lovely afternoon.”

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard, with Mayoress Amanda McGartland.

The fundraising afternoon will take place on Wednesday August 17 starting at 2pm until 4pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and this includes a cream tea.