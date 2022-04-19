Take part in unique event to celebrate Lancaster's historic Mill Race

They will be invited to form a line along the route of the Mill Race, starting at the historic St John’s Church in North Road and finishing at the Sugarhouse. Sounds and actions will be passed along the line to reflect the water under their feet.

Anyone of any age or ability can take part in or just watch the event beginning with 30 minutes of preparation inside the church starting at 3.30pm. The event itself begins at 4.15pm and will last about 20 minutes.

Participants can just turn up or those aged 16 plus can attend a pre-event rehearsal on the day at 12.30pm on the Millennium Bridge.

Going with the FLOW, participants at a workshop inside St John's Church, preparing for the April 30 finale. Photo by Steve Fairclough..

“It’s crucial that the whole city is represented by as many people as possible, so we’d love to have families and friends there,” said Alice Booth, producer for Lancaster Arts.

FLOW: Marking the Mill Race is the first event in a three-year programme of cultural activity overseen by Lancaster Arts coinciding with redevelopment work in the High Street Heritage Action Zone.

The historic Mill Race, once the lifeblood of local industry, flows under the Action Zone. Thought to date back to Roman times, mills and other industries grew up along its banks later.

FLOW project artist, Loz Kaye said: “What we want help with is revealing the course of the hidden Mill Race as Lancaster looks forward to reclaiming and re-energising this part of town. FLOW is part of that journey.”

Anyone wishing to sign up for the rehearsal should visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/projects/flow-marking-the-mill-race/