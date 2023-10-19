Take a peek at Morecambe pub’s impressive new hotel rooms

A Morecambe pub and hotel has unveiled its stylish new look rooms.

The Royal Bar & Shaker in Marine Road has undergone a major makeover, and reopened in May under a new leaseholder.

The pub was forced to close last year after flooding damaged to two floors of the three-storey building.

Since then the decor, bar and furnishings have been completely renovated, with the standout being a traditional feature wall in the bar area.

And now the hotel rooms have opened, with suites, doubles and singles on offer.

The hotel said on Facebook: “Our stylish, modern, and beautifully refurbished rooms are ready for your warm and welcoming stay in the heart of Morecambe!

“We have been working very hard behind the scenes and we are so excited to reveal the extensive refurbishment of our bedrooms, bringing them to a whole new level of comfort and style.

“From fresh paint to luxurious furnishings, every detail has been carefully chosen to create the ultimate relaxation experience when you stay with us.

“You can expect views that look over the bay and a delicious breakfast as part of your stay.”

