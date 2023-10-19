News you can trust since 1837
Take a peek at Morecambe pub’s impressive new hotel rooms

A Morecambe pub and hotel has unveiled its stylish new look rooms.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST

The Royal Bar & Shaker in Marine Road has undergone a major makeover, and reopened in May under a new leaseholder.

The pub was forced to close last year after flooding damaged to two floors of the three-storey building.

Since then the decor, bar and furnishings have been completely renovated, with the standout being a traditional feature wall in the bar area.

And now the hotel rooms have opened, with suites, doubles and singles on offer.

The hotel said on Facebook: “Our stylish, modern, and beautifully refurbished rooms are ready for your warm and welcoming stay in the heart of Morecambe!

“We have been working very hard behind the scenes and we are so excited to reveal the extensive refurbishment of our bedrooms, bringing them to a whole new level of comfort and style.

“From fresh paint to luxurious furnishings, every detail has been carefully chosen to create the ultimate relaxation experience when you stay with us.

“You can expect views that look over the bay and a delicious breakfast as part of your stay.”

The Royal Bar & Shaker in Morecambe.

1. Royal Bar & Shaker

The Royal Bar & Shaker in Morecambe. Photo: GAVIN HAWORTH

One of the newly refurbished rooms.

2. Royal Bar & Shaker

One of the newly refurbished rooms. Photo: Royal Bar & Shaker

Booths and the feature wall inside the bar.

3. Royal Bar & Shaker

Booths and the feature wall inside the bar. Photo: Royal Bar & Shaker

Inside one of the newly refurbished hotel rooms.

4. Royal Bar & Shaker

Inside one of the newly refurbished hotel rooms. Photo: Royal Bar & Shaker

