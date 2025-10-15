Tora Ramen officially opened its doors on Friday evening at 19 Dalton Square – which previously housed Dalton Square Florist.

Behind the new venture are friends Percy Lee and Yang Luo, who met while studying at Lancaster University.

Percy, 26, looked into the available market and soon established there were no restaurants within a wide radius which served a menu like he wanted to.

"After graduating I wanted to stay and set up a business in Lancaster,” said Percy, who is from Hong Kong.

“As an Asian person there wasn’t much for us in Lancaster. I love cooking and so I thought about a Japanese restaurant.

"I did some research and from Manchester and Carlisle there are no specialist ramen places.”

Percy, who has also been involved in the Chinese New Year celebrations in Lancaster for four years, was helped by his uncle, who is a chef in Leeds.

He then got in touch with his uni friend Yang, who was living in London but agreed to move back to Lancaster to open a restaurant.

"We looked around for a good place and luckily this one came up,” Percy said. "It’s in a perfect location.

"We have a passion to make good food for the people of Lancaster. I think there’s a market for Japanese and Asian cuisine here.

The pair tested out their theory with a stall selling bao buns on Lancaster’s Charter Market.

"We brought that experience into the restaurant,” Percy said. “It gave us a lot to learn about Lancaster, and the market that’s out there, and what people like."

And so, Tora Ramen was born. Tora means ‘tiger’ in Japanese, and is also the name of their speciality dish, a pork ramen broth.

The restaurant serves traditional ramen dishes and izakaya – a term for a casual Japanese pub or tavern where people gather for drinks and a variety of small, shared dishes, similar to Spanish tapas bars.

They also offer dishes such as miso soup, tempura, katsu curry and sushi platters.

A premises licence means they can serve alcohol including traditional Japanese sake.

"To do something like this you have to have a passion for it,” Percy said. “It’s long hours and constant work.

"But what I love about Lancaster is the community is very supportive, especially when new businesses start up.”

Tora Ramen will open on Saturdays from noon until 11pm while Sundays will be noon until 10pm.

It will be closed on Mondays but Tuesday to Friday will follow the noon to 11pm opening hours.

You can follow Tora Ramen on instagram at @toraramen_

1 . Tora Ramen Tora Ramen in Dalton Square, Lancaster. Photo: Gayle Rouncivell Photo Sales