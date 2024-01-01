A volunteer at one of Lancaster's most historic buildings has opened up about her experiences with sharing knowledge of the county’s heritage as part of a scheme to encourage more people to take up volunteering.

Lancashire County Council, working with Lancashire Volunteer Partnership, is promoting new opportunities to work with ‘unique’ landmarks which have stood proud in Lancashire for hundreds of years.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: “We have some of the most unique historical buildings in the country.

“From the last surviving 19th century steam powered weaving mill in the world, to the oldest townhouse in the City of Lancaster, there is a sense of pride among all our volunteers when they share our stories with the next generation.”

Penny, a volunteer at the Judges' Lodgings.

The council is looking for new volunteers to support some of Lancashire’s most important heritage venues. Working with the volunteer partnership, it is promoting new opportunities at the following venues.

*Judges’ Lodgings Museum, Lancaster

*Gawthorpe Hall, Padiham

*Queen Street Mill, Burnley

To get a sense of what it is like to volunteer at these historic venues, current volunteers have shared their experiences.

Penny, a volunteer at Judges’ Lodgings, said: "As a volunteer over the last two and a half years, I truly feel as though I have found a new home.

“My role as a volunteer transcriber and researcher of the 'Judges' Visitors Guest Book' has sent me off on new adventures, meeting new people doing new things, deepening my knowledge of the museum industry and world.

“Talking to our lovely visitors made me realise that people make a place; that buildings and histories would not exist unless we had people to tell them to and continue their stories."

Museum support volunteers support the operation of Lancashire County Council museums and heritage venues.

The role offers an opportunity to assist with activities across a site, from greeting visitors to assisting with events. From meeting new people to learning a range of new skills, Lancashire's volunteers help bring the buildings and their collections to life for a wide range of audiences.

You don’t need any previous experience or qualifications to volunteer, just enthusiasm and a willingness to learn.