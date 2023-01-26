Take a look at artist's powerful drawings of nurses on strike outside Royal Lancaster Infirmary

A medical artist from Lancaster has sketched his experiences of time spent on the picket line with NHS workers.

Registered medical illustrator Philip Ferguson Jones joined the striking nurses and supporters at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary last week, as they took part in national strike action.

"Having many friends that work there and thought I would go along and support whilst I sketched,” said Phil, who lives in Lancaster with his wife and their two children.

"I received great feedback from the strikers regarding my illustrations, some wished me to share the drawings I made with various nursing sites supporting the strikes throughout the country.

“I'm a medical artist and when I'm not drawing the insides of people in a surgical environment, I often like to sketch the surgeons and nurses at work.

"As an artist I like to document all that is around me. These are important times for our nurses and if I can support and document social change through my drawings, I'm keen to help.”

We recently featured a sketch drawn by terminally ill artist Michael Bryson, who drew the scene he was faced with in A&E at the RLI before discharging himself after waiting 12 hours without being treated.

Phil’s work can also be seen on his website at http://www.fergusonjones.co.uk/ or his Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fergusonjonesartist/

A stark message One of Philip Ferguson Jones's sketches from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

A call for action One of Philip Ferguson Jones's sketches from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

A splash of colour Philip Ferguson Jones's sketches from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Drumming up support Philip Ferguson Jones's sketches from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.