And while many people will be ready to submit their university applications, lots of younger students who have just completed their GCSEs, and who want to attend university, will also be thinking about their post-16 education options and the best next step to support them securing a university place.

In 2022, more than 400 T-level students took up a place at the university of their choice.

T-levels are qualifications for 16 to 19-year-olds, taken after GCSEs. They are broadly equivalent in size to three A-levels and focus on technical and vocational skills, combining study with an industry placement so that young people gain valuable work experience in their chosen sector.

Lancaster student Kian Tomkins.

These pioneering new qualifications have been designed in collaboration with leading employers to provide the skills that businesses across the region need.

The subject areas on offer reflect some of the top growth areas such as digital skills, health, and construction.

Lancaster student Kian Tomkins completed his T-level course in Digital Production, Design and Development last summer and is now studying Software Engineering at Lancaster University.

He said: “Deciding to study a T-level provided me with not only classroom-based learning, but also real-world work experience, which has given me a huge advantage now I’m studying for my degree.

"It’s an excellent route to take post-GCSEs – and whatever your path might be after you’re 18, you can be confident you have a qualification that’ll set you in good stead for securing a university place, should you want one.”

Ray Le-Tarouilly, career adviser at the National Careers Service, said: “There are lots of options available to young people when it comes to their post-16 education and T-levels are one of these.

"Because T-levels combine both classroom study and an industry placement, they give students real life experience of their chosen sector, which sets them in good stead for progressing onto a university course.

“T-levels are widely accepted by universities for entry to higher education courses, including those offered by Russell Group universities, so I would encourage students to explore all of the technical post 16 options.”

