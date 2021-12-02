Swimmers invited to sign up to Morecambe's annual fundraising New Year's Day Dip

And if you have nothing planned for January 1st, then why not join volunteers of St John’s Hospice in Morecambe for a start to the year like no other with a swim, splash, or stroll in the sea!

Past participants, aged between 11 and 90, have donned wetsuits, fancy dress, and even braved it just in speedos - the choice is yours!

Dippers are encouraged to get sponsored by friends and family to brave the sea and raise money for their local hospice.

Swimmers brave the cold and take to the sea on Boxing Day 2019

The event, previously held as the Boxing Day Dip, has been moved to New Year’s Day this year due to tide times. It was first held in 2015 by Tyrone Lewis, from Morecambe Sailing Club, with proceeds going to St John’s Hospice.

The Fundraising Manager at St John’s, Lisa Morgan, got involved and saw how popular the event was, so made it a regular event for the Hospice’s calendar. Each year the Dip continues to be supported by Morecambe Sailing Club, as well as the amazing volunteers at Morecambe Bay RNLI.

Lisa said she was excited for the return of the fundraiser after it missed last year due to the pandemic. She explained: “We’re so excited to hold the Dip again, we really missed it last year! It’s always so much fun, people have a great sense of humour and absolutely love it, and the wonderful volunteers from the RNLI and the Sailing Club make sure everyone is safe.

“Greg Lambert from Beyond Radio will be back, talking to the crowds and launching the swim. It’s going to be a great launch into 2022 and is sure to blow away any New Year’s Day cobwebs. Anyone looking to do what they love or try something new as a New Year’s Resolution should definitely come give it a go!”