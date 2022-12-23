News you can trust since 1837
Support Lancaster hospice by booking your Christmas tree collection

Do you have a real Christmas tree this year?

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Make the new year easy for you - book a Christmas Tree Collection from St John's Hospice!

No mess in the car – no queues at the tip – no need to chop up.Just remove the decorations!Simply click on the link here, enter your details and let the hospice’s amazing volunteer team do the rest.

All the collected trees are recycled into biofuel.Be sure to book before noon on Monday January 2, 2023.

