Summit feedback will help ‘make the best of’ Eden Project Morecambe opportunities

Around 200 people attended the Morecambe Summit at the Winter Gardens in March, to have their say on how the Eden Project will affect the future of the local area.

Lancaster City Council organised the event to allow people to put forward their views, in response to widespread interest from the community.

Those attending heard from speakers involved in the scheme, as well as having the opportunity to discuss matters of importance to residents.

Eden Project boss Si Bellamy was one of the speakers, pledging to work with the community to build a visitor attraction which will transform the town and wider area.

Subjects on the table were transport, planning & regeneration, community & health, young people, housing, the environment, the economy, culture and education & skills.

Views were collected on how people thought the next five years would affect these discussion areas, and what key changes there might be.

A city council spokesman said the feedback is currently being looked at.

"The Morecambe Summit was an opportunity for local people, organisations and businesses to contribute to further conversations and plans for Morecambe," they said.

"Lancaster City Council is currently working through all of the feedback it collated from the face-to-face session at the Winter Gardens.

"Taking the time to thoroughly gauge the views of the public is very important to us. There was a huge amount of feedback and views on transport, planning and regeneration, housing, community and health, environment, economy, culture, education and skills, and young people.

"Taking the time to collate it will enable us to consider concerns and make the best of the opportunities that will open up with the Eden Project coming to Morecambe."

After the summit, Mark Davies, chief executive of Lancaster City Council, said: “We know that in conjunction with the actual building of Eden, it is really important to consider other aspects which we need to address in Morecambe to fully gain the benefits of the Eden Project.

“The co-design of Morecambe can only happen with all stakeholders.”