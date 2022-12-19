Mail Online reported how the mum-of-22 was woken to the news from daughter Millie Radford, that her little boy was covered in blood after a nose bleed on Saturday morning – a symptom of the Scarlet Fever virus.

Millie, who is 21 and from Morecambe, is Sue and husband Noel’s third daughter and claimed a rude doctor had misdiagnosed Chester’s condition for conjunctivitis on Friday, sharing a picture on Instagram of her son looking very poorly.

Eventually, after a trip to Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Chester was diagnosed with the virus. Millie thanked everyone for messages of support in her latest Instagram story. She wrote: “Thank you for all your messages, we are home and Chester has 10 days worth of antibiotics and a numbing spray for his mouth as his throat is really sore after all his symptoms for Strep A being missed by a doctor. I just wish I had took him straight up to the hospital to begin with.

Noel and Sue Radford with 16 of their 22 children

Sue and husband Noel run a pie shop in Morecambe.

Mail Online reported how Sue had wrote on her own Instagram page: “Got the shock of my life early this morning getting woken up by Millie worried sick about Chester.

'I couldn't believe what I was seeing – his nose pouring with blood and him looking so poorly. To say we feel let down by this doctor that saw Chester at midnight on Friday is an understatement with how serious Strep A is.

'This could have been so much worse. Thank God for the amazing team at RLI (Royal Lancaster Infirmary). Also just wanted to say that nose bleeds are a new symptom so please, please follow your instincts.’

Millie Radford posted a thank you message on Instagram after her son Chester was diagnosed with Strep A

Strep A - or Group A streptococcus (GAS) - can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to more serious and deadly diseases. They include impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat, which typically arise during the winter months.

