Sue Radford tells parents to 'follow their instincts' after grandson Chester contracted Scarlet Fever virus Strep A
Sue Radford, who is mum to Britain’s largest family, has told parents to ‘follow their instincts’ after her 11-month-old grandson Chester, contracted Strep A.
Mail Online reported how the mum-of-22 was woken to the news from daughter Millie Radford, that her little boy was covered in blood after a nose bleed on Saturday morning – a symptom of the Scarlet Fever virus.
Millie, who is 21 and from Morecambe, is Sue and husband Noel’s third daughter and claimed a rude doctor had misdiagnosed Chester’s condition for conjunctivitis on Friday, sharing a picture on Instagram of her son looking very poorly.
Eventually, after a trip to Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Chester was diagnosed with the virus. Millie thanked everyone for messages of support in her latest Instagram story. She wrote: “Thank you for all your messages, we are home and Chester has 10 days worth of antibiotics and a numbing spray for his mouth as his throat is really sore after all his symptoms for Strep A being missed by a doctor. I just wish I had took him straight up to the hospital to begin with.
Sue and husband Noel run a pie shop in Morecambe.
Mail Online reported how Sue had wrote on her own Instagram page: “Got the shock of my life early this morning getting woken up by Millie worried sick about Chester.
'I couldn't believe what I was seeing – his nose pouring with blood and him looking so poorly. To say we feel let down by this doctor that saw Chester at midnight on Friday is an understatement with how serious Strep A is.
'This could have been so much worse. Thank God for the amazing team at RLI (Royal Lancaster Infirmary). Also just wanted to say that nose bleeds are a new symptom so please, please follow your instincts.’
Strep A - or Group A streptococcus (GAS) - can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to more serious and deadly diseases. They include impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat, which typically arise during the winter months.
While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria can cause serious and life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease. This occurs when the bacteria gets into the blood, deep muscle or lungs.