Light up a Life celebrations were held in Lancaster and Kendal, offering free events to remember the loved ones as the community heads toward Christmas.

The St John’s Hospice choir and local brass bands played at both events, and families with connections to St John’s shared their stories. The annual hospice Christmas lights were switched on after a procession from St Joseph’s Church in Lancaster.

As well as sponsoring a light on the St John’s Christmas tree, supporters are also celebrating their loved ones on an online photo wall, and receiving a dedication card.

St Wilfrid's Primary School choir at Carols by Candlelight.

St John’s Hospice then held a Carols by Candlelight service in Lancaster Priory, where the St John’s Hospice choir performed again, as well as a choir from St Wilfrid’s Primary School in Halton. Carollers said how touched they were by the music and the service. Readings were given by St John’s supporters, patrons and other representatives, as well as MP Cat Smith.

The popular Courtyard Café at St John’s Hospice, which is open to the public, has been serving Christmas dinners since November 28, and also hosted Breakfast with Santa – a sell-out event for young children.

Saturday December 3 saw St John’s’ first Christmas fair in three years, with thriving market stalls, competitions and carollers, as well as Santa’s grotto. An incredibly well-attended event, the fair raised almost £10,000 for the charity.

St John’s Hospice’s CEO, Sue McGraw, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support our community has shown us through this Christmas season! This support helps us to provide St John’s care all through the Christmas period and beyond, and it really is heart-warming.

Stall holders at the the hospice Christmas Fair.

I want to thank everyone who helped make these events happen, from our choirs and brass bands to the local schools, bakers and organisations who made or donated mince pies for these events. Thank you also to our amazing volunteers for all their support, and the families who very kindly shared their stories.”

Find out more about St John’s Hospice, and see upcoming events at sjhospice.org.uk

The Breakfast with Santa event.

