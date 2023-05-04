Bessie At Midnight, Alone is performed by actor Janelle Thompson, who trained in theatre at the University of Central Lancashire and still lives nearby.

She recently won Best Newcomer at Birmingham Fest for her performance as Bessie.

Playwright Derek Martin moved to Lancashire when he was seven and studied drama at Preston College.

Janelle Thompson performs Bessie At Midnight, Alone in Preston.

Bessie is a harlot, waiting outdoors for a late client. Jumping around the centuries and packed with tense drama and fiery northern wit, Bessie engages with the audience, has conversations with various characters from her past, and undergoes a transformation in her understanding of her world, with a blazing kick at the end.

Blue Masque Theatre focuses on three strands of theatre: classical women, speculative fiction, and comedy.

