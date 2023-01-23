Students in Lancaster and Morecambe to receive theatre workshop on risks of underage drinking

‘Smashed’ will visit Year 7 and 8 pupils at Garstang Community Academy and Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster on Tuesday, Morecambe Bay Academy on Wednesday, and Central Lancaster High School on Friday.

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

Government data shows that hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Lancashire is above England’s national average at 33.8 per 100,000 versus 29.3 per 100,000.

The 'Smashed' theatre production visits schools in Lancaster and Morecambe this week.

Each ‘Smashed’ session combines a 25-minute dramatic performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships, an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol harm among young people.

Smashed has been running for more than 17 years and has delivered educational performances to students in more than 20 countries around the world.

To date, Smashed has reached more than half a million students in the UK and looks set to reach a further 1,600 over the duration of this Lancashire tour.

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, who developed and present the production, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Lancashire to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme. These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

Diageo, who support Collingwood in the project, has long committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK. It has supported Smashed since it began in 2005, and has pledged to educate 10m young people, parents and teachers, globally on the dangers of underage drinking by 2030.

The programme, developed in consultation with young people, has proven positive impact.

The latest UK evaluation report found:

*81% of students are less likely to drink alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed

*80% of students know where to get help about alcohol as a result of watching Smashed

*76% of students feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed

Nuno Teles, managing director at Diageo GB, said: “Smashed’ aims to empower young people by equipping them with the knowledge, awareness, and confidence to understand the dangers of underage drinking.

"Creating a positive impact in the communities in which we operate is critical to our business and the Smashed programme has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results in secondary schools.

"We are so delighted to welcome the tour to Lancashire so we can empower the next generation to drink responsibly.”