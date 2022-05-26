Strike action to disrupt train services this Sunday

Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging people to plan ahead, including anyone going to the Liverpool FC victory parade.

With only a small number of trains running on the day, TPE is strongly recommending that customers avoid travel on their services and instead, make their journey the day before or after.

Those heading to the Liverpool FC victory parade, as well as other events, should seek alternative transport.

Continued strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to cause major disruption to train services across the north and into Scotland this Sunday, May 29.

Elsewhere on the rail network, a replacement bus service will be in operation between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Sunday.

Anyone making an essential journey by rail on Sunday should visit tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike for the most up to date information and check carefully as well as allowing lots of extra time when travelling, as those trains that are running will be busy. Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE services on strike days.

Further action by the RMT is also planned over the Jubilee weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday June 4 and 5.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “Ongoing strike action by RMT continues to disrupt people’s journeys, right across our network.

“We are asking anyone planning a journey by rail on Sunday to avoid travel where possible and only travel if they absolutely have to.

“Anyone going to an event, such as the Liverpool FC victory parade in Liverpool, is urged to seek alternative transport.”

TPE has organised ticket acceptance with other train operators for Sunday, which are: Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services. Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.