Strike action set to cause severe disruption to Lancaster train services

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) is set to significantly impact TPE services on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29.

Only a very small number of TPE services will be in operation during strike days, with the train operator urging customers to check before they travel and only travel if essential.

Services will also be severely impacted on the days following each strike, with only a limited service running as well as services starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is calling on its customers to plan carefully ahead of strike action this July and only travel if essential. Photo: Jonny Walton

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: “The further strike action planned from RMT will once again cause severe disruption to our services.

“Anyone planning on travelling on these days should only do so if their journey is absolutely essential. If you do travel, the trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel.”

Full details of TPE’s timetable for the RMT strikes can be found via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE on the strike days.