Stolen off-road farm vehicle found in Carnforth thanks to tracker

Two off-road vehicles were stolen from separate farms in the South Lakes.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read

A Gator and a quad bike were taken in two separate burglaries on Tuesday.

One of the vehicles was fitted with a tracker and recovered a short time later in Carnforth.

A man was later arrested and taken into custody.

The quad bike was stolen from a South Lakes farm.
The quad bike was stolen from a South Lakes farm.
South Lakes Police said: "Thanks to those farmers who have these trackers, they really do work."

The Gator was stolen from a South Lakes farm.
The Gator was stolen from a South Lakes farm.