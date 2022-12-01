Still time to catch final Lancaster events in memory of murdered journalist Dom Phillips

But this mission clashed with the interests of a growing number of individuals determined to exploit the Amazon, and he, along with indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, Dom’s friend and guide, were murdered by people involved in illegal fishing, while working to help the indigenous people defend themselves.

Sian continued: “Both men would have understood the personal risks they were taking to do their work, and we are in awe at their bravery.”

To honour Dom, Bruno, and others who have lost their lives defending the rainforest, Halton Mill has been coordinating a month of activities about the Amazon in and around Lancaster, which have included an exhibition, a conference bringing together indigenous voices and cutting edge research being done at Lancaster University, a ‘rainforest tour’ of the Butterfly House, online talks, a youth dance show, films, arts events and more.

Programmes of events at the launch of the activity month.

You can still see the photo exhibition of Peruvian Amazonian indigenous life at the Gregson, and the exhibition by award-winning Brazilian artist Artur Soar, of engravings of Yanomami body art at Good Things Collective at the Arndale Centre, Morecambe, until December 7.

You can still buy raffle tickets to support the Indigenous Defenders of the Rainforest with a chance to win an original oil painting by artist Janet Mary Robinson or a ceramic whale or wren by Sarah Livingstone (tickets from www.tinyurl.com/DomBrunoRaffle) - the draw takes place at 7pm at Halton Mill on December 7.

You can attend the last online talk on December 14 at 1pm: Prof Jos Barlow, who has just attended the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to deliver a science ‘policy brief’ outlining how the Amazon’s globally important ecosystems can be restored, will be talking on ‘Policy Options for a flourishing Amazon’ - book at www.trybooking.co.uk/BXAC

There will be Amazonian jewellery on sale at Halton Mill’s winter craft fair on Saturday December 3 (11am to 3pm) along with other Christmas gift ideas.

Dom Phillips. Photo: Getty Images

Finally, a masterclass for emerging filmmakers and investigative journalists, led by Brazilian award-winning director Bruno Jorge, is planned for the spring.

If you missed the conference, the other online talks or the exhibition, you can catch up with them all at Halton Mill’s dedicated project website www.haltonmill.org.uk/DomBruno, where you can find out more about upcoming events and the Amazon in general. They are looking for venues - schools, community centres and festivals - to host the exhibition. Get in touch via the website if you are interested or email [email protected]

“We’ve had amazing support in money, time and expertise from many people including Lancaster City Council, the Lancaster Environment Centre and many others,” said Fiona Frank, chief organiser of the festival.

"But we don’t want it to end here. There are still many things we can all do to protect the Amazon and defend its people, particularly by being careful what we buy to ensure our consumption doesn’t hurt the rainforest and its people.

Alison Cahn, Fiona Frank and Sian Phillips.

"In the new year, we’ll be gathering people together to discuss this further and continue this work. Do let us know if you are interested.”

A capoeira class.

