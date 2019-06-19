Steampunks subjected to verbal abuse and threats by market traders in Morecambe

Steampunks at this month’s popular annual festival were subjected to verbal abuse and threats by some Morecambe Festival market stall holders, say organisers.

Organisers booked the goods yard car park and the car park adjacent to the market this year in order to provide a close and easily accessible space for their free festival attractions.

But exhibitors and concession holders say they were treated to a tirade of abuse and threats from the moment of their arrival by tenants of the city council’s market hall.

“Morecambe cannot succeed as a visitor destination when the behaviour of the tenants at this site is allowed to continue,” said the organisers.

Now Lancaster City Council has condemned the behaviour as unacceptable and has promised to investigate if they get more information.

“It is with great disappointment that we heard about the problems experienced by those participating in the recent Steampunk Festival with a small number of traders operating at our Festival Market,” said a spokesman.

“This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and given more information we will investigate any incidents and take the most appropriate action.

“The council has supported this popular event over a number of years and will continue to do so.”