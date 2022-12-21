Local group Wildlife Wellbeing Walks is organising a New Year's Day sunrise walk from St George's Quay (opposite the entrance to Lune Road) at 8am on Sunday January 1.

The walk is an hour long and will take in some of the local wildlife, allowing participants a chance to start the new year in a relaxed way with good company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a perfect opportunity to start the year well and to banish those post-Christmas blues.

Start 2023 with a sunrise walk through Lancaster.

Founder Ros Jones has a background in plant identification and is a keen birdwatcher, so you are bound to pick up some interesting facts along the way!

Ros said: "During the recent lockdowns and a subsequent period of ill health, one of the few things I could do was to go walking and engage with the wildlife around me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The physical activity was great, but it was the mental wellbeing I got from being in nature that really helped me get through those difficult times.

"This experience inspired me to set up Wildlife Wellbeing Walks in February 2022. My aim is to share my love of nature with others and for them to get the same benefits that I have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Jones.

"Exploring your local nature patches and experiencing the changing seasons in the local area is a great way to relax and unwind."

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is free parking along the quay, but allow enough time to get parked. Well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome to join their owners, but please let the group know in advance.

They recommend you wear stout footwear and suitable outdoor clothing for the weather (e.g. waterproofs, warm clothing and hat, gloves and scarf).

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to take a hot drink in a flask, please do so as there will be time to enjoy this at the end of the walk.