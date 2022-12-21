Start 2023 with a sunrise walk through Lancaster
If you want to start the new year with a boost to your physical and emotional wellbeing, then look no further.
Local group Wildlife Wellbeing Walks is organising a New Year's Day sunrise walk from St George's Quay (opposite the entrance to Lune Road) at 8am on Sunday January 1.
The walk is an hour long and will take in some of the local wildlife, allowing participants a chance to start the new year in a relaxed way with good company.
This is a perfect opportunity to start the year well and to banish those post-Christmas blues.
Founder Ros Jones has a background in plant identification and is a keen birdwatcher, so you are bound to pick up some interesting facts along the way!
Ros said: "During the recent lockdowns and a subsequent period of ill health, one of the few things I could do was to go walking and engage with the wildlife around me.
"The physical activity was great, but it was the mental wellbeing I got from being in nature that really helped me get through those difficult times.
"This experience inspired me to set up Wildlife Wellbeing Walks in February 2022. My aim is to share my love of nature with others and for them to get the same benefits that I have.
"Exploring your local nature patches and experiencing the changing seasons in the local area is a great way to relax and unwind."
There is free parking along the quay, but allow enough time to get parked. Well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome to join their owners, but please let the group know in advance.
They recommend you wear stout footwear and suitable outdoor clothing for the weather (e.g. waterproofs, warm clothing and hat, gloves and scarf).
If you would like to take a hot drink in a flask, please do so as there will be time to enjoy this at the end of the walk.
Please visit Wildlife Wellbeing Walks website at www.wildlifewalk.co.uk for more information and to book. The walk is a pay what you can afford event, with a suggested amount of £3.