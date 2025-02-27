Stars of Morecambe crime drama The Bay share their love for town’s ’picturesque’ and ‘breathtaking’ landscape

Stars of Morecambe crime drama The Bay have spoken of their love for the resort and its beautiful scenery in a video released ahead of the show’s new series.

The Bay will return for its fifth series to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday March 2 at 9pm.

And ahead of its screening, ITV have released a video of some of the show’s stars talking about Morecambe.

Cast regular Daniel Ryan, who plays DI Anthony Manning, says: “Morecambe deserves some love...it certainly gives something to the show. There’s a kind of melancholy you wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Marsha Thomason – who took over from Morven Christie as series lead in season 3 in 2022 and returns as family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend – says: “Morecambe is so picturesque, it’s just breathtaking.

"It’s just really gorgeous to look at.”

And Andrew Dowbiggin, who plays DS James Clarke, adds: “Being set in Morecambe, The Bay is spoilt because of the scenery, the people, the landscape, the history that’s there.”

Daragh Carville, screenwriter and co-creator of The Bay, who lives in Lancaster, also appears in the clip alongside other actors from the series.

A synopsis for the new series teases: "When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve – Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

"With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, uncovering hidden friendships and secret liaisons as anger rises in the student community."