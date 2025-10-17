Stagecoach unveils winter timetable for Lancaster and Morecambe routes to Lake District

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced its winter timetable for services to the Lake District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The timetable, which comes into force on November 3, sees extra journeys added to last winter's timetable on the flagship 555 route from Lancaster to Keswick, Windermere and Ambleside.

There will be journeys up to every 30 minutes between Kendal and Keswick during the busiest periods of the day, on Mondays to Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for winter early-morning fast journeys between Kendal and Lancaster via the M6 will now operate, including a new fast northbound bus from Lancaster at 8.10am continuing through to Keswick.

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced its winter timetable for services to the Lake District.

The 755 from Bowness and Windermere to Kendal, Morecambe, Heysham and Ocean Edge has more journeys than last winter, continuing the improvements made in the summer timetable.

Funded by Westmorland and Furness Council, there are two new early morning journeys on the 516 winter timetable, from Ambleside to Dungeon Ghyll, enabling hospitality staff to get to work and walkers to make the most of limited daylight hours.

And the Saturday service from Kendal to Ingleton, introduced this summer on route 567, continues through the winter to provide an all-year link to the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Waterhouse, managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire, said: “We’re always looking to improve our services and we are confident that the additional journeys will benefit our customers and encourage more people to take the bus.

“Travelling by bus is the best way to see the Lake District. It’s better for the environment too and, thanks to the national fare cap, no single journey costs more than £3 making the bus a fantastic bargain.”

Stagecoach’s other Lake District routes will operate a near identical timetable to last winter.

These include the 599 from Bowness to Grasmere, the 6 from Barrow to Windermere and Kendal, X6 Barrow to Kendal via Grange, 78 Keswick to Seatoller, 505 Kendal and Windermere to Coniston, 508 Penrith to Patterdale, 554 Keswick to Carlisle, and X4/X5 Penrith to Workington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 555, 599 and X4/X5 will again operate a special Boxing Day timetable this year while the 555 and 599 also offer a limited service on New Year’s Day.

Summer-only routes, such as the 508 over Kirkstone Pass and the 77/77A Keswick to Buttermere will return when the summer timetable resumes on March 23.

To coincide with the new winter timetable, Stagecoach is asking passengers waiting at bus stops in the dark – especially in poorly-lit areas – to help make sure the driver can see them.

They should wave clearly as the bus approaches, use their phone's torch or screen to signal their presence and, where possible, wear bright or high-visibility clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of all Stagecoach’s Lake District services are in the new 'The Lakes by Bus' winter brochure. This contains timetables, suggested outings and ticket information.

You can also download the Stagecoach app to plan your journey, buy tickets and get real-time information on bus running.