Stagecoach offers free travel to Lancaster and Morecambe veterans this Remembrance Day

All serving military, veterans and cadets will qualify for free national travel on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in support of Stagecoach’s employee Veterans Network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has announced that free travel will be available on all its bus services across the UK for serving military, cadets, and veterans on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and Armistice Day (on Tuesday November 11).

The offer applies to any serving military or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or badges attending remembrance services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, some Stagecoach fleets will be proudly decorated with poppy graphics as a symbol of remembrance and respect, and destination screens on buses will display messages of support in tribute to the Armed Forces.

Stagecoach MD Tom Waterhouse at the cenotaph in Morecambe with the Poppy Bus. Photo: Sheenah Alcock

Claire Miles, CEO of Stagecoach, said: “Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day provide an opportunity for the public to come together and express their support for the cadet and Armed Forces community. It serves as a time for individuals to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served and continue to serve in the military.

“Our commitment to offering free travel is a direct initiative supported by our employee-led Veterans Network, and it reinforces the value we place on the Armed Forces community as a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant since 2015."

Tom Waterhouse, Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire managing director, said: “Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people attend memorials across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have thousands of ex-forces colleagues working across our business, and our Veterans Network allows us to build on the work Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.”

Stagecoach has been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. The Covenant recognises the value of serving military, regular and reservists, veterans and military families across the country.

The company is also a Gold employee award holder, as part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, for its commitment to the armed forces community.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach will also be marking Remembrance Sunday with a special double decker displaying poppies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus is being used on routes around north Lancashire to raise awareness of this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Mr Waterhouse said: “We are proud to support the Poppy Appeal and to do our bit by running our special liveried bus.

“Many former armed services personnel work for us as drivers and mechanics – they literally keep our services on the road.

“The Poppy Appeal is one of the UK’s highest-profile charity appeals and the double decker is a great way of grabbing people’s attention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvia Laing, Poppy Appeal manager for Lancashire, said: “It’s truly heartwarming to see the poppies displayed so proudly on the Stagecoach double decker bus.

“This powerful visual not only helps raise vital funds but also promotes awareness of the ongoing work of the Royal British Legion in supporting our armed forces – past, present, and future.”