Spot yourself in these Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on pictures from our archives

It’s just over a week to go until Lancaster’s Christmas lights switch-on extravaganza.

Last year, more than 50,000 people flocked to the city for the event and this year organisers Lancaster BID are hoping the day will be just as successful.

The 2022 event takes place on Sunday November 27 with headline band, the popular Lancashire Hotpots, so make a date in your diary.

Meanwhile, here's a look back at some of Lancaster’s switch-on ceremonies from the past. Maybe you can spot yourself in our pictures.

Santa's reindeer Abigail Richardson with one of Santa's reindeer at the 2008 switch-on in Lancaster.

Say cheese A good turnout at the 2012 event.

Spectator sport Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on in 2008.

Crowd appeal The 2013 switch-on in Market Square, Lancaster.