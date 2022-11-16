Spot yourself in these Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on pictures from our archives
It’s just over a week to go until Lancaster’s Christmas lights switch-on extravaganza.
By Debbie Butler
14 minutes ago
Updated
16th Nov 2022, 5:28pm
Last year, more than 50,000 people flocked to the city for the event and this year organisers Lancaster BID are hoping the day will be just as successful.
The 2022 event takes place on Sunday November 27 with headline band, the popular Lancashire Hotpots, so make a date in your diary.
Meanwhile, here's a look back at some of Lancaster’s switch-on ceremonies from the past. Maybe you can spot yourself in our pictures.
