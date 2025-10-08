Spooky Halloween display at Heysham house supports child loss charity

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Oct 2025, 09:33 BST
A Heysham house has been transformed for Halloween and will help raise money for a charity close to the family’s hearts.

Natasha Chalmers has turned her front garden into a spooky Halloween delight to raise funds for Matilda’s Mission.

The not-for-profit group offers support to families who have been through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, compassionate induction/termination of pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal, infant and child loss.

They hold a range of group events and activities available to parents, siblings, grandparents and the wider extended family.

All of their groups and activities are free and accessible to all.

The display is on show in Bowland Road, Heysham, LA3 2EW, from 7pm every night until the end of the month.

Natasha’s fundraising page can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/matildas-mission?qid=60dcf3283c87272e69d316e55b089651

The display for Matilda's Mission in Heysham.

1. Halloween display

The display for Matilda's Mission in Heysham. Photo: contributed

The display in Bowland Road, Heysham.

2. Halloween display

The display in Bowland Road, Heysham. Photo: contributed

The display is on until the end of October.

3. Halloween display

The display is on until the end of October. Photo: contributed

Natasha Chalmers is fundraising for Matilda's Mission.

4. Halloween display

Natasha Chalmers is fundraising for Matilda's Mission. Photo: contributed

