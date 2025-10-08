Natasha Chalmers has turned her front garden into a spooky Halloween delight to raise funds for Matilda’s Mission.

The not-for-profit group offers support to families who have been through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, compassionate induction/termination of pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal, infant and child loss.

They hold a range of group events and activities available to parents, siblings, grandparents and the wider extended family.

All of their groups and activities are free and accessible to all.

The display is on show in Bowland Road, Heysham, LA3 2EW, from 7pm every night until the end of the month.

Natasha’s fundraising page can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/matildas-mission?qid=60dcf3283c87272e69d316e55b089651

1 . Halloween display The display for Matilda's Mission in Heysham.

3 . Halloween display The display is on until the end of October.

4 . Halloween display Natasha Chalmers is fundraising for Matilda's Mission.