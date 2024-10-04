Spook-tacular Halloween display at Heysham house will help support child loss charity

Natasha Chalmers has turned her front garden into a Halloween delight to raise funds for Matilda’s Mission.

The not-for-profit group offers support to families who have been through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, compassionate induction/termination of pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal, infant and child loss.

They hold a range of group events and activities available to parents, siblings, grandparents and the wider extended family.

All of their groups and activities are free and accessible to all.

The display is on show in Bowland Road, Heysham, LA3 2EW, from Friday October 4 until the end of the month.

You can donate to Natasha’s fundraising page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/matildas-mission?qid=60dcf3283c87272e69d316e55b089651

Matilda’s Mission holds monthly meet-ups in the Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth areas with additional activities being booked throughout the year to suit parents and extended family members.

The charity also has a space at Ambleside Road Allotments in Lancaster which is an outdoor space for bereaved families within the area.

For more information and to get a key for access, contact the charity via https://www.matildasmission.com/

Matilda’s Mission also provides sibling boxes to those siblings affected by the child loss of their brother or sister.