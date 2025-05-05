Splash park in Happy Mount Park in Morecambe now open for the season

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:36 BST
Happy Mount Park's splash park has opened for the summer season.
Happy Mount Park's splash park has opened for the summer season.
It's that time of year again!

The splash park in Morecambe’s Happy Mount Park has opened for the summer season.

The park will now be open every weekend and school holiday until September.

This year SEN sessions have been introduced for the first time, which will take place the first session of every Saturday.

Session times are as follows:

10.15am - 11.15am (SEN Session) 11.30am - 12.30pm 12.45pm - 1.45pm 2pm - 3pm 3.15pm - 4.15pm 4.30pm - 5.30pm Sessions are £4 per splasher and £1 per spectator.

