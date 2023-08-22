Speeding drivers caught in police crackdown on Lancaster road
Police clocked 17 speeding drivers during a crackdown on a city road.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:11 BST
After Lancashire Road Safety Partnership received complaints of speeding along Wyresdale Road, local neighbourhood officers spent time checking the speed of vehicles along the road.
They checked more than 100 vehicles and found 17 to be in excess of the limit.
Those motorists will be contacted this week.
If you have any speed concerns you can report them online at lancsroadsafety.co.uk