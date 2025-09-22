Speed trap catches drivers near Lancaster park

Cars were being monitored in Wyresdale Road, Lancaster.

Drivers have been caught speeding near Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Police said they had been conducting speed enforcement on Monday morning in Wyresdale Road, opposite Pottery Gardens and the abattoir.

A neighbourhood police officer said the oepration was carried out after concerns were raised by local residents of vehicles speeding.

Traffic data showed that the majority of drivers exceeding the speed limit was during the morning, so enforcement was taken during these times.

A number of drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit with the fastest being 42mph.

Those drivers were stopped and have been reported for the offence, and will be offered a speed awareness course, issued a fixed penalty notice (with points) or given a summons to court, depending on the amount they were exceeding the speed limit and their previous driving history. Enforcement will continue.