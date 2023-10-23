Speed restrictions and lane closure to be lifted in Lancaster M6 bridge repairs project

Narrow lanes and speed restrictions within an important bridge repairs project along the northbound M6 between Preston and Lancaster are being lifted this week.

Traffic management for the £1.1m project between junction 32 and junction 33 will be removed by Thursday morning (October 26).

The vital, weather-sensitive, wear and tear repairs – which include re-waterproofing and resurfacing the bridge deck - are taking place along the northbound carriageway at Stewart’s Wood bridge, which carries the motorway over Stubbins Lane near Garstang between junction 32 at Broughton interchange and junction 33 at Galgate.

National Highways have thanked drivers for their patience and support since the project started last month.

Work taking place includes re-waterproofing the bridge deck.

Project manager Cameron Newsham said: “We’ve been very conscious that the various measures we’ve put in place to ensure this work can take place safely has led to congestion along this section of the M6 at times and would like to thank motorway users for their patience and support.”

As well as lifting the narrow lanes and the 40mph and 50mph speed restrictions this week, the daytime lane closure currently in place will also be removed.

A final overnight northbound carriageway closure for the removal of the traffic management taking place between 10pm and 6am overnight on Wednesday (October 25).

A diversion for this closure will operate along the A6 between junction 2 of the M55 at Broughton and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

All remaining work will be delivered using overnight lane closures only with no further carriageway closures scheduled.

From Thursday (October 26) the project will move onto the southbound carriageway with overnight, 8pm to 6am, lane closures until Wednesday November 1.

The project team will then return to the northbound carriageway for finishing work – again involving some overnight lane closures - until Tuesday November 14.

Throughout the remaining overnight work drivers are advised to plan their journeys - checking for traffic conditions and using alternative routes should they wish to avoid any congestion.