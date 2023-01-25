On Tuesday they assisted in looking for two youths who were reported missing, and both were located safe and well.

Ongoing operations included having a daytime Anti-Social Behaviour car running, revisiting victims of burglary as part of Operation Defender, fraud awareness input to protect vulnerable victims in partnership with NatWest Bank, and a multi-agency meeting to discuss current anti-social behaviour issues and actions.

They have also been carrying out enquiries regarding catalytic convertor thefts. House to house, CCTV checks and a letter drop were all carried out.

Police were carrying out mobile speed checks in Morecambe on Tuesday.

In addition, part of the team has been doing Community Road Watch in Morecambe with 54 vehicles checked and eight found to be over the speed limit. These drivers will be dealt with in due course.

Two PCSOs also assisted an elderly man after a fall, which resulted in a bad injury to his nose.

