Spectacular Earth artwork set to visit Lancaster church

The theme of this year’s Earth Day is Invest In Our Planet. What Will You Do? And the city’s oldest church is doing its bit by organising an extensive events programme focused around the visit of the spectacular Earth artwork – Gaia - this summer.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia – the personification of the Earth, according to Greek mythology - features the detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface.

It is produced by Luke Jerram, the artist behind The Moon which visited the Priory in 2019.

A programme of events will entertain visitors to Lancaster Priory while Gaia is in situ.

Gaia will revolve from the Priory’s rafters from June 24-July 17 accompanied by events on the themes of community, nature, sustainability and home.

On the first Saturday, June 25, stalls and stands from local environmental groups signposting to events within the community will be outside the church.

Friday nights throughout Gaia’s visit will see special music events including the popular Blue Moon Band on July 1 and a Night at the Opera on July 8. On the final Saturday night, July 16, the King’s Men choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge, will perform.

Live music will also accompany Gaia on Thursdays while Wednesdays will see guest lectures, presentations and question and answer sessions. On Tuesday evenings, there will be opportunities to participate in Tai Chi and Qigong, and on Monday evenings, there’s yoga sessions under the Earth sculpture.

Other events planned include an art workshop, a quiz, and day-long activities with Sewing Café Lancaster and Relic Plastic.

To complement Gaia, an audio and film experience – Four Rivers - reflecting the sounds of Morecambe Bay produced by Syrian artist Aous Hamoud will take place in St Nicholas Chapel while the Regimental Chapel will be set aside for prayer and spiritual activities.

As happened during the visit of The Moon to the Priory in 2019, volunteers are needed to help steward events.

Contact [email protected] for more information and to register for a briefing.

For more information on Gaia’s visit, booking details and volunteer opportunities, see lancasterpriory.org