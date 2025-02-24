Special treat for Lancaster care home residents as alpacas pay a visit

One of the visiting alpacas.

﻿The residents of Hollybank care home in Arnside have been treated to some very special guests as part of their animal therapy sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were visited by two alpacas from Wreay Syke.

Residents got to stroke and feed the animals in the comfort of their own lounge.

The nursery children from Arnside Primary School, as well as residents’ families, were also invited to join in with the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident feeds one of the alpacas.

There has been lots of research into the benefits of animal therapy, with it being proven to bring an array of physical, emotional and cognitive benefits.

Just the act of stroking, or being in the presence of an animal can release the ‘feel good’ hormone.

“We have everything from reptiles to alpacas and donkeys, to last month’s feathered friends (four owls) visiting our home,” said Jenny Oliver, the care home’s activity coordinator who organises the animal therapy sessions.

"It is a truly heart warming experience watching our residents interact with these different animal companions. You can see the sheer delight appear on their faces as soon as the animals enter the room.”

Next month, pygmy goats will be visiting the home.