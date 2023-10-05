Special Frontierland theme park task force set to meet this month to discuss future of Morecambe site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A project board of key councillors and officers is being created at Lancaster City Council to focus on key tasks surrounding redevelopment of the derelict theme park.

The site was bought by Lancaster City Council in 2021 and has been derelict since closing more than 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purchase came after a number of failed redevelopment attempts by private sector businesses.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Frontierland.

Early suggestions at the time by councillors and residents included developing attractions for children and families.

More recently, Lancaster City Council asked for expressions of interest from private firms with an emphasis on leisure activities – rather than shops. Eight proposals were received.

The city council said it believed there is commercial interest from the private sector in working with the council, organisations and the community to bring the Frontierland site back into a ‘beneficial use’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, the city council’s cabinet agreed to form a Frontierland project group.

And at the most recent full council meeting, leader Phillip Black said the group was due to meet this month.

Separately, Morecambe Town Council has continued to take an interest in the Frontierland site in recent months.

It sparked controversy earlier this year when it raised its local precept paid by households by 230 per cent, with the aim of building a £1m reserve fund to develop Frontierland.