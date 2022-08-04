Special food club set up in Morecambe by homeless charity to help families in need

Morecambe Homeless Action’s Family Food Club is at the West End Community Centre on Thursday afternoons between 1.30pm and 3pm.

Karen Conroy from Morecambe Homeless Action said: “We aim to support anyone in need in the Morecambe area. This latest project aims to support families during the summer holidays and beyond.

“We’re sure that as the economic crisis deepens over the autumn and winter months that many more families will be feeling the pinch.

West End Community Centre is holding a Family Food Club throughout the summer holidays for families in need. Picture: Google Street View.

“We will provide takeaway food for your family that aims to use ingredients found in the food parcels distributed by Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Eggcup.

“We will be providing free takeaway nutritious meals that can be simply microwaved and also recipe cards that will allow the families to replicate the meals at home.”