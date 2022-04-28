Special afternoon of music planned in Morecambe to celebrate Queen's jubilee

The Promenade Concert Orchestra presents a programme of royal music tributes for an Elizabethan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

The programme includes music written for the occasion - Malcolm Arnold’s Homage to the Queen ballet suite written for and performed on June 2 1953, Coronation night, by Sadler’s Wells Ballet at Covent Garden.

This suite of exciting and descriptive music is rarely heard, and this will probably be the only performance in the north of England.

Morecambe's Promenade Concert Orchestra at the resort's Platform venue.

William Walton’s Orb and Sceptre Coronation March starts the programme which was written for the Coronation.

Also included is Benjamin Britten’s Five Courtly Dances from his opera written for the Queen’s Coronation celebrations.

More Elizabeth I is celebrated in lively dances from Edward German’s Merrie England comic opera compiled for this programme by the Promenade Concert Orchestra’s conductor, Howard Rogerson.

Percy Fletcher’s Spirit of Pageantry march from the1911 Coronation is an interesting work for the time.

To complete the programme is Eric Coates’ magnificent The Three Elizabeths Suite of three movements, written in 1944.

Morecambe Cluster Primary Schools and their year 5 and 6 pupils have been asked to create art work for the concert poster.

Their work will be on display in Morecambe Library from this weekend and will be judged by local artist Chas Jacobs.