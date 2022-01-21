Spa expansion plans explored for Morecambe's famous art deco Midland Hotel?

The plans, which are understood to be in their early stages and under consideration, would also include an extension to the hotel. The move has been sparked by proposals for the Eden Project North in Morecambe.

As reported previously, hundreds of jobs are expected to be created thanks to the state-of-the-art Eden Project North developments and visitor numbers could reach up to a maximum of one million a year, the plans suggest.

The site will be able to hold up to 4,000 visitors a day and average visitor numbers are estimated at 750,000 per year, according to a planning application submited to Lancaster City Council. The proposed development will directly employ around 390 full-time equivalent employees with a maximum of 280 employees on-site at any given time.

The iconic Art Deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe

The Midland Hotel, which first opened its doors in July 1933, is beautifully positioned on Morecambe promenade, with superb views across the Bay to the Lake District fells.

Simon Berry, managing director of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, was unable to confirm or deny the luxury spa resort plans.

In a statement issued to the Lancaster Guardian, he said: "We’re always looking out for potential opportunities to enhance what we offer across our venues in North Lancashire and the Lake District. The Eden North project is set to benefit the Morecambe economy and indeed the whole of the North West.