South Lancaster road to be closed for four days for resurfacing work

A road in Galgate is to be closed for four days for resurfacing work.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:35 GMT
Highland Brow is top be closed for four days, but access to the medical practice will remain. Photo: Google Street ViewHighland Brow is top be closed for four days, but access to the medical practice will remain. Photo: Google Street View
Lancashire County Council Highways work is to be carried out in Highland Brow between Thursday January 25 and Monday January 29.

The road will be closed for surface repair work from the Salford Road junction north to the junction with the A6.

Lancaster Medical Practice has assured patients attending an appointment at Galgate Health Centre or wishing to visit the pharmacy during this time that access to the health centre will be maintained, but asked people to leave some additional time to travel to ensure they make their appointment slots.