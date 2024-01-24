Lancashire County Council Highways work is to be carried out in Highland Brow between Thursday January 25 and Monday January 29.

The road will be closed for surface repair work from the Salford Road junction north to the junction with the A6.

Lancaster Medical Practice has assured patients attending an appointment at Galgate Health Centre or wishing to visit the pharmacy during this time that access to the health centre will be maintained, but asked people to leave some additional time to travel to ensure they make their appointment slots.