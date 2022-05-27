South Lakeland District Council prepares for Appleby Horse Fair

As in previous years, South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) is preparing several temporary stopping places for fair-goers travelling through the district on their way to and from Appleby.

Council staff will also be making their annual “goodwill trip” along the A65 to meet Gypsies and Travellers en route, to hand out postcards letting them know when the sites will be open, and to discourage early arrivals.

The temporary sites in South Lakeland will be available to the Gypsy and Travelling community from Tuesday, 31 May until Thursday, 9 June 2022, the start date for this year’s fair. The event has been put back by a week so that it does not fall on the same dates as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Postcard for Gypsies and Travellers about the temporary stopping places in South Lakeland.

Following the horse fair the sites will reopen from Monday, June 13 until Friday, June 17 2022.

SLDC is working with partner organisations including the county council, police and neighbouring councils to ensure the movement of Gypsies and Travellers through South Lakeland is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

SLDC’s Locality Team has organised temporary stopping sites for both traditional bowtop caravans and motorised towed caravans at four locations on routes through South Lakeland to Appleby:

Devil’s Bridge, Kirkby Lonsdale

Middleton Common, near Sedbergh

Rawthey Bridge, Cautley, near Sedbergh

Scrogg Bank Field, Sedbergh.

All four sites offer toilets and bins or skips. Drinking water is also on tap at Devil’s Bridge and Scrogg Bank.

Meanwhile, community drop-in sessions have been organised in Kirkby Lonsdale and Sedbergh where members of the public can put their questions and comments about the movement to officers from SLDC, Cumbria Police and Cumbria County Council. These are to take place from Tuesday, 31 May to Saturday, 18 June 2022 at:

- Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Station – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 12pm-1pm

- Sedbergh Police Office (above Sedbergh Information Centre) - Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 12pm-1pm.

SLDC Locality Officer John Barwise said: “We will be building on the goodwill that exists between the council, Gypsies and Travellers by making daily visits to the sites to engage with fair-goers about litter. To help minimise the movement’s impact on the South Lakeland countryside, we will be giving out bin bags as well as regularly removing the filled sacks.

“In addition, our Locality Team and Cumbria Police will be carrying out daily verge patrols to check for any problems on the routes used to ensure that motorised caravans are not parking anywhere other than the temporary stopping points - bowtops are allowed to camp on the roadside.”

Travellers have been strongly advised to plan their journeys carefully and not to arrive too early with towed caravans, to reduce the impact the event has on communities on the routes to Appleby.

For more information and latest updates about Appleby Horse Fair, visit: www.applebyfair.org.