South African food ‘with a twist’ on offer at Morecambe’s newest restaurant

The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay has opened at 1 The Crescent - above The Palatine.

The quirky restaurant is designed and owned by executive chef Travis Hunter Dunlop, taking him back to his South African roots and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It serves South African cuisine with a twist, with flavours influenced by Portugal, Cape Malay, the Netherlands, Mozambique and Zanzibar.

Some of the decor inside The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay.

The menu includes exotic meats such as zebra, wild boar and ostrich, local fresh fish and seafood, burgers, crispy wings, steaks, tasting boards, weekly specials, all with a modern twist on flavours.

South Africa's favourite homely dessert, Malva Pudding, is also on the menu, and you can sip on The Palatine's beers, ciders, spirits and wines.

The restaurant is also hoping to offer themed chef's tasting evenings in the future, every six to eight weeks. Keep an eye on their social media for more details in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travis studied at the Fusion School of Cookery in Durban, South Africa, where he obtained a diploma in global cuisine with distinctions.

Inside The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay - and some of the food on offer.

He has since worked at numerous fine dining restaurants across both Durban and England.

His passion for food stems from his mother Ailsa and nan, growing up with them always cooking and baking in the kitchen.

Travis's dream was to open his own restaurant abroad to showcase the Rainbow Nation`s cuisine, which is a unique fusion of many external cultures including Dutch, French, Portuguese, Indian and Malaysian flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has spent a lot of time abroad, hence his wide range of cuisines which he showcases not only on his menus but also on his weekly specials board and chef evenings. These cover a variety of global culinary art.

Inside The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay.

Opening hours are Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 9pm, and on Sundays from noon until 4pm, although they plan to look at extending their opening hours in the near future. Part of the restaurant is dog friendly.