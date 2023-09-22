Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sphere are publishing Forever in the Sunshine by Gary Morecambe on October 12.

The book is a guide to the life and career of the legendary double act Morecambe and Wise, with stories that only family can provide.

Gary has written the book alongside his sister - also Ernie’s goddaughter - Gail, who has never written about her father before, with memories also contributed by Eric's wife Joan.

Gary Morecambe pictured during a visit to the Winter Gardens in 2012.

Morecambe and Wise are the most famous and best-loved British comedy double-act of all time.

In this unique book, Gary sheds new light on the comic geniuses who became the nation's best friends.

Gary reveals what it was like behind the scenes, with touching and hilarious stories of life in the Morecambe and Wise family homes. From a working class music hall act in their early career to their show becoming the nation's greatest TV entertainment from the late 1960s until the early 1980s, Eric and Ernie were not just mass audience television stars, but national treasures whose popularity endures.

Gary recalls conversations with his dad and Ernie, and he includes conversations with high-profile fans today, from Ben Miller and Bob Golding, to Jonathan Ross and Miranda Hart.