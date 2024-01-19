Snowy pictures show stunning natural beauty of Heysham’s ancient stone coffins
This week’s snowfall gave us the chance to enjoy our beautiful surroundings in all their glory.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
Heysham Head – home to the remains of the medieval St Patrick’s Chapel and the famous historic stone coffins – looked particularly resplendent this week after the snow fell overnight on Monday.
Nigel Law kindly shared these photos with us which he took during a walk on Tuesday morning.
