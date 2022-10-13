A poster on the wall of Cartmel Priory sparked the idea for Till All the Seas, a debut novel by Jane Whiteford.

The poster told the story of a young woman’s miniature found in her fiance’s pocket after he had drowned while crossing Morecambe Bay sands in the mid-Eighteenth Century.

Jane’s novel is an historical romance set in the mid-Nineteenth Century and inspired by the beautiful Cumbrian fells, North Lancashire and Morecambe Bay.

Jane Whiteford with her debut novel

It focuses on two children taken from their families who grow up on an isolated farm, fall in love, run away and marry.

They look forward to a future together until an unexpected and painful separation tears them apart, leaving the reader to wonder if they will ever be reunited.

“I have always wanted to write a novel but have only now found the time and the courage to sit down and put pen to paper,” said Jane.

“I don’t mind admitting how thrilling it is to see my book published at the age of 68!”

Although names of places in the book have been changed, Jane said readers may recognise Lancaster, Hest Bank, Morecambe Bay and other locations in the novel.

Jane has lived in Lancashire for more than 40 years, 27 in Slyne.

She was a modern languages teacher in the West Midlands, Burnley and Darwen before having her children.