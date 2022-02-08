Slyne-with-Hest submits its neighbourhood plan

Neighbourhood planning gives communities the opportunity to decide where new development would best be suited and what it should look like. This can be residential, commercial and even industrial.

A neighbourhood plan must be in line with the district’s Local Plan and is subject to an independent examination and community referendum. If approved, a neighbourhood plan forms part of the district’s Local Plan and is used in helping to make decisions on planning applications.

A final consultation will now take place before the Slyne-with-Hest neighbourhood plan is submitted for examination by an independent planning inspector, who will determine if it meets certain criteria requirements and standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slyne town plan has been submitted. Photo: Google Street View

Roland Stretch, chair of Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council, said: "Over many years a dedicated group of people have worked tirelessly to develop a neighbourhood plan for Slyne-with-Hest.

"The parish council and the Neighbourhood Plan Committee have been mindful of the views of the community and we're aware that we need to meet the future needs for our area. We have consulted at every stage and feel this is the best plan for our area of Slyne-with-Hest."

Anyone wishing to be involved can view the submitted neighbourhood plan and associated documents here.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Planning and Place Service, Planning and Housing Strategy Team, Lancaster Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.

Paper copies are also available for viewing during office hours at Morecambe Town Hall, Slyne-with-Hest Memorial Hall by appointment and the new church hall during office opening times.