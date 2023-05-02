Skerton Boys were worthy local champions in 1962's county schools competition

This competition is open to all schools in Lancashire, approximately 400.

Skerton found 18 teams left in the competition in which they did so well in 1961, when they reached the final only to be beaten 6-4 by Bolton Technical College played over two legs.

By beating Greaves, Skerton qualified for the Divisional Final against the champion school of Barrow.

Skerton Boys 1962 Back row L-R: Peacock, Salt, Rawes Woodhouse, Quinn, Mr A. E. Wilson (Sports Master) Front row L-R: Pinington, Browning, Airey (captain), Illingworth, Whiteside

In the local area final the game began at a brisk pace before Skerton went ahead with a goal by Quinn after four minutes and Greaves were under constant pressure and unable to make any constructive attacks of their own.

Skerton increased their lead in the 19th minute through Woodhouse but Price, the Greaves goalkeeper, was having a fine game making some excellent saves.

In the 31st minute a neat passing movement ended with the Greaves inside right reducing the arrears only for Bewes, the Skerton full-back, to score from the penalty spot three minutes later.

For some reason Bewes does not appear on the Skerton team photograph.

Skerton School circa 1964. Back row: ? Illingworth, Mr Walker, M Rawes, J Peacock, R Salt, T Browning, D Quinn. Front row: ?, S Bewes, R Airey, D Pinnington, M Whiteside.

At the start of the second half Greaves had the misfortune to see their goalkeeper play at outside right because of an injury.

In the 58th minute Woodhouse added a fourth for Skerton before Peacock scored the fifth in the 67th minute.

Skerton Boys’ Secondary School football team gained the Inter-School Senior League championship by winning all their seven games, scoring 54 goals and only conceding four.

Five of the team were members of Lancaster’s schoolboy team and goalkeeper Rawes played for Lancaster City Reserves.

Skerton School circa 1962. Back row: R Salt, S Bewes. Middle row: ?, R Airey, C Woodhouse, M Whiteside, Mr Baron. Front row: ?, D Pinnington, D Quinn, J Peacock, T Browning.

Skerton School circa 1963-64. Back row: ?, Mr Wilson, D Quinn, R Salt, ? Richardson, ?, K Beals. Front row: S Ireland, S Bewes, P Lund, R Airey, D Pinnington.