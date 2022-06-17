Six Lancaster & Morecambe food venues get new hygiene scores

The Food Standards Agency website shows the following ratings have been given to three restaurants or cafes:

• Rated 5: Miaitalia, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on June 9.

• Rated 5: South Lakeland Parks Limited, Regent Leisure Park, Westgate, Morecambe; rated on May 30.

• Rated 4: Clock Tower Cafe, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on May 11.

And two ratings have been handed to pubs:

• Rated 5: The Palatine, The Crescent, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on June 9.

• Rated 5: The Nib, Mill Lane, Warton, Carnforth; rated on June 1.

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Neighbours Food Bar, 90 Regent Road, Morecambe; rated on June 10.