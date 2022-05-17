Six-day walk in suffragists’ footsteps from Grasmere to Preston via Lancaster will highlight bid for fairer voting system

The walk takes place between June 6 and 11 and takes in Grasmere - Bowness - Kendal - Arnside - Lancaster - Garstang - Preston.

The walk follows the route and the theme of the 1913 Suffragist Great Pilgrimage march for votes for women, and will be using the suffragist theme to highlight the many parallels between their campaign and the group’s campaign for a fairer, more representative voting system for elections.

Street stalls will be held each day in Grasmere, Bowness, Kendal, Arnside, Lancaster, Garstang and Preston, with display boards, banners, petitions and leaflets.

The walk is part of a campaign for a fairer, more representative voting system for elections.

On arrival in Preston there will be a Saturday afternoon rally with speakers, singing, music and performances that will be part of the Make Votes Matter National Action Day 'Get Moving for PR'.

Make Votes Matter groups from York/North Yorkshire are planning to walk from Todmorden to Burnley crossing into Lancashire to join the Preston rally for a 'Meeting of the Roses', and groups from north Cumbria and west Lancashire will also be joining in.