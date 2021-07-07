Sisters fundraising walk along Morecambe prom for cancer charities that helped their mum

Elodie Rankin, age six and Emelia Rankin, age four, will be walking from the old VVV to Heysham village on July 10 and have so far more than doubled their fundraising target of £200.

Elodie, a pupil at St Wilfrids C of E School in Halton, and Emelia who attends Halton pre-school, said: "We really enjoy helping mummy run a cake sale and raffle each year but we couldn't last year due to Covid, and the same this year!

"Last year we did a sponsored scooter ride and we really want to do something this year too.

Elodie and Emelia Rankin from Halton who are fundraising for CancerCare and Mummy's Star charities.

"So we are aiming to complete a five mile walk to try to raise money for Mummy's Star and CancerCare who both looked after our mummy when she was poorly.

"We will be going from the old VVV site to Heysham Village following the path down the promenade.

"We would be grateful if you are able to support us with our fundraiser."

Mum Collette Rankin said: "I was diagnosed with stage 2 pregnancy associated breast cancer in 2017.

"This news came a couple of weeks before Elodie's third birthday and Emelia was nine months old.

"My treatment involved a double mastectomy, six rounds of chemotherapy, removal of my ovaries and 10 years of a drug called tamoxifen which comes with its own challenging side affects.

"At a time that should have been about enjoying our beautiful family we were faced with a really challenging time.

"I was very lucky to be supported by Mummy's Star and CancerCare.

"Both charities provided our family with emotional support and helped me to connect with other people who knew what I was going through.

"They will both support us for as long as needed. Even four years down the line there are times when I still need to get their support.

"They can only do this with the support of fundraising. My husband James and I are extremely proud of the girls for wanting to raise money for these charities."